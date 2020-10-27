Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik gets emotional as she recalls life lessons by late father

Even when we grow up and become adults, for our fathers we will always be daddy’s little princess. Kavita Kaushik is one such child who has immense respect and admiration for her dad. In this revealing Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, she reminisced about being the apple of her father’s eye, and the profound impact her late father has had on her illustrious career.

In a frank conversation with housemates Rahul Vaidya and Jasmine Bhasin, Kavita spilled beans about her inspiration behind playing a female cop in a TV series, saying, “ Woh jaise mein karti thi na, jaisa mera body language tha, woh khaafi real tha kyunki maine pura papa ko copy kiya tha. Woh female version thi, of Dinesh Chandra Kaushik.”

She further get emotional, “Bohot kamaal ke insaan the, he’s around I can feel him. In fact mere mein bade changes aaye hai, unke jaane ke baad. Jaise jab humare parents humaare paas hote hai ek taken for granted haath hota hai humare sar pe. Ki haan, kuch problem nahi ho sakti, ek aashirwaad bana rehte hai.

Lekin jaane ke baad, mujhe meri galtiyaan dekhai dene lagi hai. Pehle mujhe duniya mein lagta tha, mein blame karti thi, isne yeh kar diya, usne woh kar diya. Par mujhe itni clarity aai, mujhe laga ki nahi, mujhe self-improve karna chahiye. Agar kuch kharab bhi hota tha na, toh mein sochti thi maine kya galti ki? The strongest people, joh sabse strong hote hai, woh hi kar paate hai, inner journey aur apne aap ko self-improve.”

Kavita’s dad sounds like an absolute gentleman, and a beacon of hope and inspiration in Kavita’s life. To hear more such heartfelt stories, tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala, only on Voot!

