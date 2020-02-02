Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Asim, Rashami angry over Arhaan's topic

Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
Bigg Boss 13 latest update: The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is finally here. Salman Khan has something to say to Asim Riaz for his relationship with Himanshi. Will there be an elimination tonight? Find it out all here.

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2020 20:49 IST
There was no Weekend Ka Vaar in yesterday's Bigg Boss 13 episode. Right from Himanshi Khurana fainting to Bigg Boss canceling the captaincy task due to violence, we got to witness several happenings in last night's episode. Now, the first Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaa of the month is about to begin in full swing. Host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Asim Riaz for starting a new relationship with Himanshi without breaking up with his girlfriend who is outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Meanwhile, the Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's controversial relationship crops up once again leaving her angry all the way.

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates February 2 episode

