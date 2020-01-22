Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother lashes out at Sidharth Shukla, calls him ‘coward who can only shout’

In last night’s Bigg Boss 13 episode, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz engaged in one of the ugliest fights of this season. The fight, which started on Tuesday during elite club task, escalated to another level when Sidharth and Asim fought in front of guest Hina Khan. The duo was then summoned by Bigg Boss who asked them to stop the violent behavior. While Asim agreed, Sidharth was seen getting extremely aggressive and even asked if he can quit the show after hitting Asim Riaz.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has slammed Sidharth for his extreme aggressive behavior towards Asim. Taking to Twitter, he said that Sidharth not only abused Asim but also dragged him and their father in the fight.

“Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid”, Umar Riaz tweeted.

Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

In another tweet, Umar took a dig at Sidharth and called him a “coward who can only shout and disrespect people”. “Whose the cry baby now! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid”, he said.

Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, neither Rashami or Arti got the elite membership this week as Hina Khan said that it would be unfair to choose only one as both had performed equally well. Later, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task for the week where Sidharth saved Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill was upset about it. The nomination process will continue tonight. Watch Bigg Boss 13 on Colors TV at 10: 30 pm tonight or you can also get all the live updates here

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page