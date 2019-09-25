Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget reveals what Maya is up to this time

Beyhadh is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about shows of the small screen. Featuring Jennifer Winget playing the role of a psychopath girl Maya, the show totally impressed the fans with its fresh vibe. The makers announced the second installment of the show titled as Beyhadh 2 which made the fans go gaga all over wondering that they will be able to see their favourite actress in the mysterious role yet again. And now the Bepannah actress has treated her fans by letting them know what Maya is up to in the upcoming season.

Taking to Instagram, she delighted her fans by sharing a picture in which she can be seen doing rope yoga. Jennifer revealed that her character Maya is going to cross all the crazy boundaries this time. She captioned the picture as "She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her “Maya”jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain." Have a look:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Let’s revisit the ugliest fights which made us believe, 'yahan kuch bhi chalega'

Soon Aneri Vajani, who was also seen in Beyhadh playing the role of Saanjh (Maya's enemy) also agreed to Jennifer's revelation and wrote in the comments section, "Hell yeaahhh!!!" Check out:

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget reveals what Maya is up to this time

Talking about the male lead, the role of Arjun was played by Kushal Tandon. Well now, the fresh reports suggest that the makers have roped in actor Shivin Narang who has completed the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He in an interview to Pinkvilla said, "Beyhadh is a very special show. I have seen the first season. It's season 2 so it is going to be a more interesting and intense love story. I can't really talk about it much as I am yet to start shooting. This season will be a surprise package."

The actor was previously in talks of participating in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 but he refused the offer. Shivin during the same interview said, "Yes, I was in talks for Bigg Boss as it is one of the biggest reality show. But I was not mentally prepared for doing Bigg Boss this time. Also, there was an additional family reason because of which I couldn't do it."

Meanwhile, take a sneak peek at the previous season to relive your memories:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News