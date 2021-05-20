Thursday, May 20, 2021
     
  5. BARC TRP Report Week 19, 2021: Anupamaa to Indian Idol 12, see top 5 shows of this week

BARC TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa to Indian Idol 12 in the list of top 5, the dynamics changed a bit this week. Here's the compiled list of top 5 shows just in case you are interested to see how your favourite TV show has performed between Saturday, 8th May 2021 To Friday, 14th May 2021.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2021 14:56 IST
Image Source : FILEIMAGE/INSTA/NEHAKAKKAR

 

BARC releases the TRP report week after week on Thursday which gives us an insight into how our favourite show performed in the last week. This time too, it has been shared by the website. According to the same, daily soap 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has managed to grab the top spot this time while Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's daily soap 'Anupamaa' also made it to the top 5. Interestingly, the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12,' which garnered a lot of attention because of the trolling due to Kishore Kumar special episode has secured a place in the list. If you are interested to see how your favourite TV show has performed in the TRP report of Week 19: Saturday, 8th May 2021 To Friday, 14th May 2021?

Don't worry because we are here with a compiled one curated just for you! 

1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earned 8412 impressions this week and topped the list.

2. Anupamaa

India Tv - Anupamaa

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been going on quite strong week after week. This time, it came on the second spot with as many as 8166 impressions.

3. Imlie

Starring actors Subum Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh, the show earned 7899 impressions this week and came on the third position.

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

India Tv - TMKOC

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

TMKOC

One of the most popular shows of the small screen has been ruling the TRP charts and securing a position in the list of top 5. This week, it came on the fourth spot and got 6763 impressions this week

5. Indian Idol 12

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, the show after a long time came in the top 5 list as it secured 6429 impressions this time.

 

 

