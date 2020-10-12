Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Arjun Bijlani makes COVID-19 positive wife Neha Swami's quarantine birthday super special. See pics, videos

Television actor Arjun Bijlani got the shock of his life when he came to know about the COVID-19 positive report of his wife Neha Swami. Not just her but their five-year-old son, Ayaan also got coronavirus last week. Ever since the mother-son has been quarantining at their home. It definitely sucks to have a birthday while you are quarantined but the actor made sure that his wife gets to enjoy her special day. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared several pictures and videos of the surprise birthday celebration that took place in their home. The caption not only gave a sneak peek into the cake and decoration but also the fact that they were about to celebrate it in Dubai.

In the photos and videos, the birthday girl can be seen getting elated after looking at the beautiful decoration after which she cuts the cake and feeds it to her child and also Arjun. However, the duo made sure that social distancing is being followed. Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday darling . Can’t believe dubai mein hone wala tha kamre mein ho gaya ... love u . We shall celebrate mine and yours soon . khush reh hasti reh ..."

Have a look:

In an Instagram post, the "Left Right Left" actor wrote that his son getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was a moment he "dreaded the most". "Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus," Bijlani said.

The actor said both his COVID-19 test reports have come negative and hoped it stays the same so he can look after his family, "even if it is from a distance". Bijlani thanked his fans for their continued support and requested his well-wishers to pray for his family.

"At this moment, all I can say is please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be alluring right now, but it's best to stay cautious. "The virus shows different symptoms on different people so please don't take it lightly," he added.

Bijlani, 37, and Swami got married in 2013.

