Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly posts video from Vaishno Devi trip on New Year; co-actor Gaurav Khanna reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY Rupali Ganguly posts video from Vaishno Devi trip on New Year; co-star Gaurav Khanna reacts

Television actress Rupali Ganguly on Saturday (January 1) extended New Year wish to her fans and followers on social media in a unique style. The actress who recently visited holy place Vaishno Devi posted a video from her trip. The video was a compilation of Rupali's entire journey from beginning at the airport to her climbing to the top of the hill while chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’. What caught everyone's attention was that she walked barefoot.

"May this year give us lots to look forward to, let’s only take goodness, compassion and kindness ahead with us in 2022. May the divine blessings pave our way towards health, happiness and success!! Jai Mata Di Jai Mahakal," she wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look:

In no time Rupali's post was bombarded with comments from her friends and fans. Rupali’s co-actor Gaurav Khanna, who essays the role of Anuj in Anupamaa, also commented on her post and said that he would like to accompany her on her next trip. He wrote, "Jai maata di.. i also wanted to go for darshan .. next time m cmng with u too."

Meanwhile, her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa shared a family picture to wish his fans. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “WISHING EVERYONE A BLESSED 2022 MAY ALL YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE N MAY YOU ALL N YOUR FAMILIES BE BLESSED WITH HAPPINESS AND HEALTH.”

Meanwhile, in Anupamaa, Rupali has been depicted as a perfect housewife and mother, but the ongoing track is presenting her as an independent woman.