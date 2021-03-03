Ankita Lokhande parties with BFF Rashami Desai, videos and pictures go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande parties with BFF Rashami Desai

Ankita Lokahnde had been in the news lately for being the target of trolls who have been blaming her for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress, in a LIVE session on Instagram, asked the fans to stop maligning and blaming her as they do not know her side of the story. Not bogged down by the online negativity, Ankita on Tuesday partied hard with her BFF and Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai. The actress shared many pictures and videos as she enjoyed a crazy house party with her friends. Saying 'Familia,' Ankita shared a video that showed her waiting for Rashami. Another video shows the two BFFs grooving to 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' song.

On the other hand, Rahsami Desai also shared pictures and videos with Ankita from the party. She wrote, "Tu hai to I’ll be alright @lokhandeankita."

Meanwhile, talking about the online negativity, Ankita addressed negative comments on her posts and videos in the LIVE session. She advised her naysayers to unfollow her, if they have problem. She said, "Joh cheezein mujhe achi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahin deti (I don’t follow those I don’t like. But I don’t visit their profiles or account and abuse them)," she said.

She revealed although the social media negativity doesn’t affect her, however, it really affects her parents, who are 'sensitive.' "Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hain ki log aise kyun gaali dete hain aur maine aisa kya galat kiya (It’s difficult for them (Ankita's parents) to understand why people can be so abusive and wonder what I did wrong to receive such comments."

The actress further added, "Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hun? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong?) You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for over six years and were one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. They started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta and called it quits in 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. Probe over the death is still on. Three investigating agencies-- NCB, CBI and ED-- are looking into the case.