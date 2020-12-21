Anita Hassanandani gets a memorable baby shower from BFF Ekta Kapoor, check inside pictures!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITREDDYGOA Ekta Kapoor hosts memorable baby shower for BFF Anita Hassanandani, check inside pictures!

Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand baby shower for her close friend, actor Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy on Sunday at noon. The celebration was attended by leading television celebrities, Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Tanusri Dasgupta, Urvashi Dholakia, Krystle D'Souza, Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava and Ridhima Pandit. Anita was radiating pregnancy glow dressed in a one-shoulder light chrome yellow satin gown. Rohit too was by her side and was seen popping a champagne bottle to mark the occasion. Many fun videos and pictures from the celebrations have surfaced on social media.

The stars played games and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Anita also posted pictures, giving fans a glimpse of the decor, cake, and more. Check it out!

Ekta Kapoor hosts a memorable baby shower for BFF Anita Hassanandani, check inside pictures!

Ekta Kapoor hosts memorable baby shower for BFF Anita Hassanandani

Ekta Kapoor hosts a memorable baby shower for BFF Anita Hassanandani, check inside pictures!

Anita's dear friend and Ye hain mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel shared the pictures from the bash and wrote, "Taashu and Ro, you guys are going to be the best parents in the world. Can’t wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive and for our holidays with the babies ... Love you guys. May God bless you two and the soon arriving Lil munchkin forever and ever."

The Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy had confirmed their pregnancy few months ago and announced it to their fans in a unique style. Anita took to her Instagram and disclosed the big news. Sharing a lovely video of their journey from being girlfriend-boyfriend, proposal, marriage and finally to-be parents, Anita had captioned the video, “Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy.”

Indeed 2021 will be an exciting year for Anita and Rohit as next year in February, they’ll welcome their little one. We wish happy and healthy pregnancy to Anita.