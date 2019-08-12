Twitter applauds in enthusiasm to see PM Modi LIVE on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

PM Modi was seen gracing the adventure show Man vs Wild for the first time with Bear Grylls. He took to the jungles of Jum Corbett and spent time close to Nature. PM Modi talked about the need to protect Earth and save our Nature. He also talked about his living conditions while he was a child and how he still never gets afraid of any situation. While PM Modi was on his adventurous journey, the enthusiasm of the entire Nation was quite evident on Twitter. Watch how Twitter reacted to see the Prime Minister of the Nation on Man vs Wild.

PM Modi on #ManVsWild with Bear Grylls

Got to be the most exciting thing i've seen on television in a while. 🐅🌊 #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/mGUxnPh0c5 — Kranti Mishra (@Revolution_Says) August 12, 2019

Watched #ManVsWild with my mother.

She loved both of them recollecting mother stories..



1) 69 year old man sitting effortlessly in Vajrasana over stones.

2) PM with most risk for life, walking 8 km where 250 wild tigers roam.

3) Takes risk on a makeshift raft.



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/G6ebG0yBFQ — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) August 12, 2019

World is back standing with modi ji



🚩🚩🚩Proud of RSS

Jai hind #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/QrOLe2IMak — Hari vasagam (@NENTRAMODI) August 12, 2019

Our PM give a good message "if you harm the nature then the nature harms you" and each and every line our PM says our INDIAN culture and our INDIAN DIVERSITY.we are so blessed to have a wonderful PM #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/3scJBqQ428 — Madhan 007 (@MadhanPrasath18) August 12, 2019

PM @narendramodi surprises & inspires us every single day!



Rightly attributes issues of water crisis, droughts & other calamities to our lack of concern for nature



Along with climate change awareness, this #ManVsWild epi has many lessons that we must imbibe in our lives at once pic.twitter.com/mWRGRqfnz8 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 12, 2019