Twitter applauds in enthusiasm to see PM Modi LIVE on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

PM Modi was seen gracing the adventure show Man vs Wild for the first time with Bear Grylls. He took to the jungles of Jum Corbett and spent time close to Nature. PM Modi talked about the need to protect Earth and save our Nature. He also talked about his living conditions while he was a child and how he still never gets afraid of any situation. While PM Modi was on his adventurous journey, the enthusiasm of the entire Nation was quite evident on Twitter. Watch how Twitter reacted to see the Prime Minister of the Nation on Man vs Wild.
PM Modi on #ManVsWild with Bear Grylls
Got to be the most exciting thing i've seen on television in a while. 🐅🌊 #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/mGUxnPh0c5— Kranti Mishra (@Revolution_Says) August 12, 2019
Watched #ManVsWild with my mother.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) August 12, 2019
She loved both of them recollecting mother stories..
1) 69 year old man sitting effortlessly in Vajrasana over stones.
2) PM with most risk for life, walking 8 km where 250 wild tigers roam.
3) Takes risk on a makeshift raft.
Amazing! pic.twitter.com/G6ebG0yBFQ
World is back standing with modi ji— Hari vasagam (@NENTRAMODI) August 12, 2019
🚩🚩🚩Proud of RSS
Jai hind #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/QrOLe2IMak
Our PM give a good message "if you harm the nature then the nature harms you" and each and every line our PM says our INDIAN culture and our INDIAN DIVERSITY.we are so blessed to have a wonderful PM #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/3scJBqQ428— Madhan 007 (@MadhanPrasath18) August 12, 2019
PM @narendramodi surprises & inspires us every single day!— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 12, 2019
Rightly attributes issues of water crisis, droughts & other calamities to our lack of concern for nature
Along with climate change awareness, this #ManVsWild epi has many lessons that we must imbibe in our lives at once pic.twitter.com/mWRGRqfnz8
It's a great message by @narendramodi to protect environment & show his love for nature. Also thanks to @BearGrylls 😘#modiondiscovery #ManVswild pic.twitter.com/HF1idDVLkZ— krishn Nandan♡ (@krishnnandan22) August 12, 2019
Watched PM @narendramodi ji at @DiscoveryIN's #ManVsWild show hosted by @BearGrylls,where PM has expressed his ideas about conservation of environment,forest & wildlife— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 12, 2019
It was a great learning experience for us to know about PM Modi ji's life experiences and his vision for India pic.twitter.com/Dcr3iuX75M