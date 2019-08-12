Monday, August 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Twitter applauds in enthusiasm to see PM Modi LIVE on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Twitter applauds in enthusiasm to see PM Modi LIVE on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

PM Modi was seen gracing the adventure show Man vs Wild for the first time with Bear Grylls. He took to the jungles of Jum Corbett and spent time close to Nature.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2019 22:22 IST
Representative News Image

Twitter applauds in enthusiasm to see PM Modi LIVE on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

PM Modi was seen gracing the adventure show Man vs Wild for the first time with Bear Grylls. He took to the jungles of Jum Corbett and spent time close to Nature. PM Modi talked about the need to protect Earth and save our Nature. He also talked about his living conditions while he was a child and how he still never gets afraid of any situation. While PM Modi was on his adventurous journey, the enthusiasm of the entire Nation was quite evident on Twitter. Watch how Twitter reacted to see the Prime Minister of the Nation on Man vs Wild.

PM Modi on #ManVsWild with Bear Grylls

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySanjivani 2 makers bring Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover together, watch Next Story  