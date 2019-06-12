Image Source : INSTAGRAM Post break up with Rohit Suchanti, Bigg Boss fame Srishty Rode spotted enjoying with mystery man

Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode has been making the headlines for a while now but for all the wrong reasons. The TV actress is currently enjoying the fame she has received after her appearance at Salman Khan’s controversial reality show. The actress got close to another housemate Rohit Suchanti even when she had a four-year-long relationship outside the house with Manish Naggdev. While it was rumoured that after the reality show, Manish broke up with Srishty because of her budding closeness with Rohit but looks like the truth was different altogether. Recently, Manish took to his Instagram to announce that he was not the reason for their break-up and claimed that Srishty used him for professional gains.

Soon after this news broke the internet, it was reported that Srishty Rode has now even broken up with Rohit Suchanti. Srishty and Rohit’s chemistry was much-loved when they appeared in Bigg Boss together. But with their break-up, fans have started thinking that it was all for the show. People were still thinking about Rohit and Srishty’s break up that it is said that the actress has already found love in another man. The actress’ Instagram is loaded with her pictures and videos from her vacation in Germany where she is seen with a man called Vijal. It appears that Srishti has moved on from her break up with Rohit and has found love in Vijal. The two are seen making Tik Tok videos while on a vacation. Have a look at them here-

Coming back to Srishty and Manish’s ugly break up, the latter made quite some revelations about their ugly separation through a long post. He wrote, "I was still unsure until recently about the status of my relationship with my partner. But what can I do? She hadn’t given me a proper closure after a 4 year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career. She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face she replied saying ‘I am at the peak of my career, I don’t wish to be in this relationship anymore and as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?’ That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiance break the relationship which was heading towards marriage over a single phone call? After that, there was complete silence from her forever. Don’t you think the least I deserve was a proper closure?”

He added, "You think the person who for those three months put his life on hold and only concentrated on strategizing her PR, marketing, making her a brand, promoting her while she was inside the Bigg Boss house to eventually make her win. Went all out to fight, argue with all other celebs, fandoms, stood for my girl and gave interviews about how I trusted her and all the allegations on her and her relationship inside are baseless.

Revisiting and thinking about all this only makes me feel how stupid I was to make her my life’s only priority. I am sure there are many like me out there who have been manipulated and used strategically by their partners to achieve their own ambitious goals. And I want to tell them this: Don’t be the victim of manipulation, speak the truth and don’t let the manipulators destroy you or your life just because you are silent.”

