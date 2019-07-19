Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan launches the show; Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary enter

Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary enter Nach Baliye 9

Nach Baliye 9: The ninth season of Star Plus' popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye has kickstarted. This year, the show will witness the reunion of former lovers as even exes will dance together to win the trophy. In this season, the show will have five real-life and five former couples. Jodis such as Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar have already been revealed by the makers while others have been kept under wrap.

Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Ahmed Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar will judge the show while Maniesh Paul will be hosting it. Salman Khan has already launched the show in his inimitable swag and style. The launch of the show also witnessed mesmerizing performance by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's popular couple Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi). The duo showed off their chemistry as they danced on Bharat's romantic track Chashni.

Last year, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya lifted the trophy of Nach Baliye.

Earlier, talking about the show, a source told indianexpress.com, “This year, the makers have chosen to be very secretive about the contestants. While they did reveal one partner of a few couples, the basic idea is to create mystery around their ‘baliye’. It would be Salman Khan who will take charge to unveil the couples in his inimitable style. Also, the makers have roped in ex-Nach Baliye contestants and a few popular Star Plus reel couples to perform on the premiere night and introduce the couples.”