Shaheer Sheikh, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya and other TV stars reveal their New Year 2020 goals

TV stars reveal their New Year aspirations

Like all of us, TV stars also hope that the New Year 2020 brings a lot more success and good luck to them. They have set their goals for the next year. In this video, we will show you what do TV stars want in 2020.

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar shared their New Year 2020 goals. Dheeraj plans to buy a car and house. He also wants more vacations for himself. Anjum wants to eat less in the coming year. She also plans to buy a car.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ahluwalia aka Abhi and Sriti Jha aka Pragya also shared their aspirations for New Year. Shaheer Sheikh said that he wishes to take some time off for himself next year.

Several TV stars also revealed their Bollywood plans. Watch the video below: