Who was Kundara Johny? 5 things to know about veteran who died of cardiac arrest

Noted actor Kundara Johny, known for his impactful portrayal of negative characters in Malayalam films, died at a private hospital. He breathed his last on Tuesday, PTI reported quoting film industry sources. He was 71.
Johny was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening, the FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post.
Expressing grief over the demise of the actor, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said Johny acted in more than 500 films during his over four-decade-long career.
Kundara Johny film career
Johny made his debut, at the age of 23, through the 1979 Malayalam movie, Nithya Vasantham, playing a 55-year-old character.
He earned acclaim for essaying negative roles in Malayalam films, notably in the blockbusters 'Kireedam' and 'Chenkol'. 'Meppadiyan', which was released in 2022, was his last movie.