Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
  5. Who was Kundara Johny? 5 things to know about veteran who died of cardiac arrest

Malayalam film actor Kundara Johny died due to a heart attack at a private hospital in Kollam. He was 71 years old. Johny made his debut, at the age of 23.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Surabhi Shaurya
New Delhi
Published on: October 18, 2023 10:34 IST
Kundara Johny
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kundara Johny

Noted actor Kundara Johny, known for his impactful portrayal of negative characters in Malayalam films, died at a private hospital. He breathed his last on Tuesday, PTI reported quoting film industry sources. He was 71.

Johny was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening, the FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post.

Expressing grief over the demise of the actor, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said Johny acted in more than 500 films during his over four-decade-long career. 

Kundara Johny film career 

Johny made his debut, at the age of 23, through the 1979 Malayalam movie, Nithya Vasantham, playing a 55-year-old character.

He earned acclaim for essaying negative roles in Malayalam films, notably in the blockbusters 'Kireedam' and 'Chenkol'. 'Meppadiyan', which was released in 2022, was his last movie.

