Thalapathy Vijay's Leo trailer to be unveiled on THIS date; new poster OUT

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting for its trailer launch and the makers on Monday surprised them with a special announcement. Makers of Leo took to their social media accounts to announce the release date of film's trailer along with a fresh poster. The poster features the lead actor locking horns with a hyena in snow covered mountain. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller film will release worldwide on October 19. The Tamil film will release in several dubbed versions including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

Check out the post:

the Seven Screen Studio wrote, ''Your order is being prepared. #LeoTrailer is on its way! Get ready to enjoy your meal. Unga delivery partner @7_screenstudio will deliver them on October 5th.''

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller will also feature Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th flick and was earlier tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Leo is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is also garnering huge response in its advance ticket sales and is all set to become all time blockbuster not only in India but also globally.

Looking at its ticket sales numbers, Leo has already become the biggest Tamil film in the UK circuit, surpassing Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared the news on his social media accounts, where he also mentioned that Leo is now targetting to breach the current single-day earnings for an Indian film in the United Kingdom.

