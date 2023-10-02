Who is Salim Karim? Man who tied the knot with Pakistani actor Mahira Khan

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO Mahira Khan married Salim Karim on October 1.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her roles in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees and Fawad Khan's Humsafar, tied the knot on October 1. She married her close friend Salim Karim in a intimate wedding ceremony, held on Sunday.

The wedding took place at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is not Mahira's first marriage as she was earlier married to Ali Askari. The two parted ways after eight years of marriage in 2015. They also share a son named Azlan. Ever since her wedding photos went viral on the internet, her fans are curious to know more deets about her second husband.

Who is Salim Karim?

As per Pakistan portal Samaa.tv, Salim is a wealthy businessman from Pakistan and is also a prominent figure in entreprenuer world. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a startup company named SimPaisa, which deals in digital payments.

Apart from this, Salim is also a professional DJ.

As per the portal, Mahira confirmed her relationship in 2020 during an interview and said ''I must have done something good in my life that God has sent him my way.''

Both Salim and Mahira reportedly first met in 2017 at the launch of a Pakistani television application, Tapmad TV.

Mahira on professional front

The actor is currently seen in a Pakistani television show titled Razia alongside Mohib Mirza and Moomal Sheikh.

On film's front, she will next be seen in Neelofar, directed by Ammar Rasool. The film will also star Fawad Khan and Madiha Imam. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

