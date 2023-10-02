Meet Veer Pahariya, the debutant in Akshay Kumar's war film Sky Force

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veer Pahariya is making debut with war film Sky Force

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans on Monday, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, with a teaser of his next big project. The film revolves around India's triumphant victory against Pakistan in the 1965 war and also country's first air-strike on the neighbouring land.

The film is touted as the 'untold true story', portraying Indian Army personnel bravery, courageousness, patriotism and emotions, who fought and won the war. The film also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, who do not have a 'filmy' connection but is related to a few indirectly.

Who is Veer Pahariya?

You must have heard about him in the past and ,if not, we will recall you. Veer is the materanl grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. He had worked as an assistant director and stunt double in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya. Talking about his personal life, he once dated Sara Ali Khan and his brother Shikhar Pahariya was rumoured to be Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend. Filmmaker Karan Johar once hinted about the siblings on his show Koffee With Karan on the episode wherein Janhvi and Sara came together.

However, both the actresses didn't mentioned or revealed the name of those siblings and were seen blushing.

Soon after the makers of Sky Force unveiled the teaser, Veer Pahariya also shared the announcement video on Instagram, along with a heart emoji. Janhvi Kapoor too shared the teaser on Instagram Stories and wrote, ''This is going to be. Can’t wait.'' She even tagged Veer Pahariya.

More deets about Sky Force

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming flick will hit the big screens exactly after one year on October 2, 2024. Apart from Akshay, the film to also feature Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

