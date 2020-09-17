Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Tamil director Babu Sivan dies at 54

Tamil director Babu Sivan dies at 54

Tamil director Babu Sivan who passed away was best known for directing Vijay-starrer Tamil film Vettaikkaran. He is now survived by his wife and two daughters. As per reports, he was found in an unconscious state and was rushed him to a private hospital. However, he was later shifted to a government hospital due to financial constraints.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2020 12:58 IST
Tamil director Babu Shivan dies at 54
Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY ANTONY

Tamil director Babu Shivan dies at 54

Tamil director Babu Shivan passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday. He died due to liver and kidney ailments at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Best known for directing Vijay-starrer Tamil film Vettaikkaran, Babu Shivan is now survived by his wife and two daughters. As per reports, he was found in an unconscious state and was rushed him to a private hospital. However, he was later shifted to a government hospital due to financial constraints. 

He was undergoing treatment but when his health deteriorated and doctors decided to perform dialysis. Music director Vijay Antony after learning about the news of his demise tweeted, "I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends."

Meanwhile, fans have also been sharing their condolences on the demise of Babu Sivan on social media. Have a look:

The late director began his career with as an assistant to director Dharani and later worked as a dialogue writer on few Tamil film projects. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with Vijay-starrer Vettaikkaran but after that did not get an opportunity to direct again.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X