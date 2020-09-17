Tamil director Babu Sivan dies at 54

Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY ANTONY Tamil director Babu Shivan dies at 54

Tamil director Babu Shivan passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday. He died due to liver and kidney ailments at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Best known for directing Vijay-starrer Tamil film Vettaikkaran, Babu Shivan is now survived by his wife and two daughters. As per reports, he was found in an unconscious state and was rushed him to a private hospital. However, he was later shifted to a government hospital due to financial constraints.

He was undergoing treatment but when his health deteriorated and doctors decided to perform dialysis. Music director Vijay Antony after learning about the news of his demise tweeted, "I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends."

I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rL714vInn2 — vijayantony (@vijayantony) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, fans have also been sharing their condolences on the demise of Babu Sivan on social media. Have a look:

Saddened to hear that our Thalapathy's #Vettaikaran Director #babusivan's demise!May his Sole REST IN PEACE!!



Our Deep Condolences to his family and friends!! #RIPBabuSivan pic.twitter.com/xr8ZpZKbiF — Vijay Fans Arena™ (@VijayFansArena) September 16, 2020

We are saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our #Vettaikaaran director #BabuSivan. Our condolences to his family members and friends. Let his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) September 16, 2020

The late director began his career with as an assistant to director Dharani and later worked as a dialogue writer on few Tamil film projects. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with Vijay-starrer Vettaikkaran but after that did not get an opportunity to direct again.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage