Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan film opens with a bang

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened with brilliant numbers. Especially in the south, the film witnessed large audience coming to the theaters to watch their favorite superstars’ magic unveil on the big screen. Even before its release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, the film had created quite a buzz since it was after two years that Chiranjeevi was coming back on the silver screen. Also, the film is loaded with ultra-talented actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened to a positive response on Wednesday. While many complained about the length of the film being too long, fans loved the action and drama in the period drama. The film has even got good reviews by the critics and good word of mouth is expected to make the film’s box office collection reach the sky.

Correction:#SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy Sullurupeta #VEpiq Day 1 Total 14 shows Gross - 18,74,900/-👌#VEpiq Big screen Day 1 6 shows Total Gross - 16,83,500/-👌



Day 2 occupancy is more than 75% for 8 shows as of now. Excellent👍👍 — Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) October 2, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyalwara Narasimha Reddy and this war is considered the first war of independence against British rule in India. The film also stars Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayantara, Tamannaah and Niharika. Interestingly, while the female characters of the film have lesser screen space than Chiranjeevi, they are given equally importance to the storyline which is one of the factors that the film is being liked so much.

Along with this periodic drama, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action drama War has also hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti. The film is said to have a bombastic start at the box office with more than Rs 50 crore on Day 1.

