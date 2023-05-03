Sonam Bajwa's Godday Godday Chaa's trailer is perfect mix of hilarious dialogues & interesting plot

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONAM BAJWA Godday Godday Chaa

The trailer of ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ starring Sonam Bajwa is out. Packed with humour and rib-tickling dialogues, the trailer of the film offers a laughter riot. Taking to Instagram, Sonam treated fans with the video and captioned it, "Are you all ready??? Bahut mehnat te cha naal film banayi aa... trailer vekh ke dasseyo kiven da lageya #GoddayGoddayChaa Trailer Out Now. #GoddayGoddayChaa releasing worldwide on 26th May!"

Sonam Bajwa crusades the mission to take women of the 'pind' along with the 'baraat.' The trailer features Sonam, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi in a new avatar. The film takes a dig at the patriarchal rituals prevalent in Punjab back in the day and also reunites Sonam Bajwa and Tania for the second time after the massive success of 'Guddiyan Patole.'

'Godday Godday Chaa' is written by 'Qismat 2' fame Jagdeep Sidhu and shall be directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora who also directed the superhit film, 'Guddiyan Patole.'

Talking about the film, Vijay Kumar Arora, director of the film said, "'Godday Godday Chaa' is a film made with a lot of heart. We are sure that the audiences shall love the film as much as they have loved the trailer." Sonam Bajwa added, "'Godday Godday Chaa' is a complete family entertainer and shall leave the audiences in splits. It was a creatively enriching experience to play 'Rani.' Can't wait for the audiences to see the film."

Tania stated, "I really enjoyed working on this one. 'Godday Godday Chaa' is a feel-good film with a heart touching message. Really excited for the audiences to watch it."

Zee Studios and V.H Entertainment joined hands for their next film 'Godday Godday Chaa', which is slated to release on May 26, 2023. ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday? Actress says they 'can go to Karan Johar’s house'

