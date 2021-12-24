Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film continues to roar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNDEEPKISHAN Allu Arjun's Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 7

South superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa opened to a roaring response from the audience and it continue to rule. The film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages. The film managed to rake in Rs 23.23 crores in six days in India and Rs 144 crores nett. According to the Box Office India, Pushpa continued its winning run on Day 7 as well. The film enjoyed an uninterrupted theatrical run without any major releases in other languages this week. However, it is all set to face tough competition from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 which has released on Friday.

The film Pushpa deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. Although it attracted a few controversies with 'van scene' and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'oo antava', the film is still maintaining the pace. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item song 'O Antava' in Pushpa slammed by netizens. Here's why)

Watch Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa trailer in Hindi:

After the success of 'Pushpa: the Rise', director Sukumar is all set to begin work on 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Talking to IANS, Sukumar disclosed, "I have shot some portions for 'Pushpa: The Rule' but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released 'Pushpa: The Rise' on December 17 this year."

Explaining what inspired him to come up with such a story, Sukumar said, "Six years ago, an encounter happened and that was in connection with the smuggling of red sanders. That incident became the headlines in all the media.

"It was after that we came to know of the magnitude and significance of the red sanders that was exclusive to the region. We got to know that the red sanders smuggling market was around a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore and we also realised that these trees grow only in the Chittoor belt of Andhra Pradesh. Nowhere else in the world can you find this wood. It was then that a thought struck me as to why not make a big commercial entertainer with this as the backdrop."