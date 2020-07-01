Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATASHIRODKAR Namrata Shirodkar reveals her favourite cricketers. Can you guess who they are?

On Tuesday, actress Namrata Shirodkar conducted an interactive session with fans on Instagram. From talking about her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, to opening up on her skincare routine and her hobbies, Namrata candidly answered to the queries of her followers. A user asked her about her favourite cricketers, and she named Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Asked if she has ever played cricket, Namrata quipped : "Yes the only difference is it's called French cricket." Apart from this, Namrata also recalled the time she fell in love with Mahesh Babu. "It was the last day of a 52-day long outdoor schedule in New Zealand. That's when it hit me," she shared.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005. They have a son named Gautam, and a daughter, Sitara. On her best moments in life, Namrata said: "The day I got married and the day I had both my kids."

On Sunday, Namrata shared a throwback video in which Sitara is seen jumping on a bed. *When you are happy and you know it, jump around !! When you are happy and you know and you really want to show it... when you are happy and you know it jump around... it's okay even if you fallA #majorthrowback #memorytherapy," Namrata captioned the video.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage