Liquor bottles seized from Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's car, driver arrested

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMYAKRISHNAN Liquor bottles seized from Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's car

Actress Ramya Krishnan's driver was arrested on Thursday night after the Police seized 2 crates of beer and liquor bottles the actress' car. Reportedly, the police were checking all the vehicles coming from Mahabalipuram. When they stopped Ramya's Toyota Innova car at the Muthukadu check post on the East Coast Road and asked for checking, she agreed. Police then confiscating the liquor bottles and arrested her driver Selvakumar. The Police found nearly 96 bottles in the car.

Chennai hasn't opened TASMAC shops yet and selling or transporting of liquor in the city is illegal and against the rules of lockdown. According to media reports, driver Selvakumar has been let off on personal bail.

A report in Indian Express quoted a police officer saying, "On Thursday night, a regular vehicle check was conducted on ECR, when vehicles coming from Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district towards Chennai were stopped. Similarly, a Toyota Innova Crysta belonging to the actor was stopped at Muthukadu check post and police found two crates of beer and eight bottles of liquor inside the vehicle."

On a related note, many people have been found bringing alcohol from various neighboring districts after the rumours went around about a complete lockdown in Chennai next week. However, these rumours have been rubbished by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisami.

