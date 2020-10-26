Image Source : TWITTER/RAVEENATANDON KGF: Chapter 2 Ramika Sen First Look Poster | Raveena Tandon unveils powerful look for fans on birthday

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 46th birthday today and on the occasion, the actress gave a surprise to her fans in the form of her first look from the much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. She will soon be seen playing the powerful role of Ramika Sen in the film co-starring Rocky aka Yash and Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote alongside her poster, "THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the gift." Speaking about the photos, Raveena is seen wearing a maroon sari sitting on a bench with authority and power with her moist eyes.

Actor Sanjay Dutt who recently achieved victory from Cancer took to Instagram and Twitter handles and posted a few pictures of himself and wrote, “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2.” In the same, he can be seen wearing a black polo T-shirt paired up brown cargo pants and sunglasses.

Not just the two of them even Kannada superstar Yash and actor Prakash Raj also began shooting for the much-hyped sequel.

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. The film was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. It will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas in October, but due to the hiatus in filming, the makers are expected to announce a new release date.

Meanwhile, responding to birthday wishes, Raveena Tandon earlier this morning tweeted, "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love! I feel blessed, am the luckiest in the world, thank you my family, my friends like family, my Twitter family, my insta family, my Facebook family, my friends from all over the world! I'm overwhelmed by the love! Thank you universe."

Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love! I feel blessed,am the luckiest in the world,thank you my family, my friends like family, my Twitter family, my insta family,my Facebook family,my friends from all over the world!I’m overwhelmed by the love! Thank you universe❤️🙏🏼 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 26, 2020

