Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kannada film draws audience despite India Vs Pak match, Diwali

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's sleeper hit Kantara is doing very good business for the Hindi version as well. After becoming a regional success and taking the crown for the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara is refusing to slow down at the box office. Despite India Vs Pakistan match and the Diwali festivities going on in full swing, the movie has continued to reel in the audience, thus proving the power of good storytelling. Going ahead, it looks like the movie may very well do collections of Rs 30 crore in the Hindi version, which will be great news for the makers.

Kantara's business strong in second weekend

On the second weekend, the business of Kantara has been good. By the second Saturday, the movie has collected Rs 19.60 crore for the Hindi version and on Sunday, the business was in the range of Rs 2 crore. This has taken its total business closer to Rs 22 crore in ten days. Now, it will be eyeing Rs 30 crore collections in Hindi. However, much will depend on how the new Bollywood releases, Ram Setu and Thank God, hitting the big screens on October 25, fare at the box office.

Kantara does better business than Doctor G

Kantara dubbed version was released alongside Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga. While Parineeti's film was washed out in the initial days, Kantara did better numbers than Doctor G in the past week. The film has good appreciation in Maharashtra where all the cities except Mumbai collected better than Doctor G and that includes Thane and Pune, said a report in Box Office India.

Kantara's success make Rishab Shetty happy

Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of Kantara, has been elated with the response the film has been getting worldwide. In 2016, he released Kirik Party, starring Rakjshit Shetty, which became a game changer for him. Now, in 2022, Kantara has done wonders. Popular film producer Allu Aravind has asked Rishab to feature in his next movie, which will mark his entry into Telugu cinema.

