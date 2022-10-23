Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
  5. Amitabh Bachchan rushed to hospital over leg injury on KBC 14 set; gets stitches, advised not to walk

Amitabh Bachchan rushed to hospital over leg injury on KBC 14 set; gets stitches, advised not to walk

Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans via blog post that he injured his leg and due to excessive bleeding was rushed to the hospital. Know details here.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2022 13:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : SRBACHCHAN.TUMBLR.COM Amitabh Bachchan rushed to hospital over injury

Amitabh Bachchan has informed his fans via a blog post that he sustained an injury in his left leg after a metal piece cut his vein which led to bleeding. Due to the blood spill, Big B had to be rushed to the hospital and got stitches. He further informed fans and followers that he has been medically advised to not walk or move until the injury heals. He has been asked not to exert any strain on the injured leg. Big B said that he got injured on stage while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on KBC set

Big B informed fans that he got injured while shooting for the reality show KBC 14. "Some of best performances get their due on the stage of the floor where the curtains dare not go down .. so injury or no (sic)," the Bollywood megastar wrote in his blog. Big B has recently turned 80 and was wished by fans and film industry colleagues. The news of his injury will surely be disappointing for the fans. 

Read: Adipurush poster of Prabhas as Lord Ram revealed, fans say 'confirmed animation movie hai' 

Amitabh Bachchan describes his injury during shoot

While sharing some images from the shoot day of KBC 14, Big B said that he cut his left calf with a metal piece. He informed that the medical staff rushed to help him and he was later taken to the hospital where he got stitches. He also said that he has been medically advised to not exert strain on his leg and he is not advised even to walk till he recuperates. 

 

"A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stiching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time .. but in admittance the medical to not stand , to not move, to not strain on it by even a TreadMill walk is not permitted (sic)," Big B wrote further in his blog. 

