Adipurush poster of Prabhas as Lord Ram revealed, fans say 'confirmed animation movie hai'

Adipurush character poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram was unveiled by the makers on the occasion the Telugu star turned a year older. Director Om Raut took to social media to share the new look of Lord Ram from his upcoming movie, in which the divine figure was seen leading his army to battle. On social media, the movie has been trolled for its 'animation-like' look, and now, with the new poster reveal, fans have reiterated that the Adipurush is going to be an 'animation' film. Many fans of Prabhas also expressed their disappointment in it.

Prabhas' new poster from Adipurush out

A couple of days before Diwali and marking the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the makers of Adipurush released a new poster from the movie featuring Parbhas. Dressed in his attire, Prabhas was seen walking on Ram Setu with his army walking behind him. The divinity and god-like aura were visible in the character poster. Om Raut wrote on social media, "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram (sic)."

Fans react to Adipurush new poster

Much like with the teaser, the new Adipurush poster saw a mixed response from the netizens. Reacting to the new look of Prabhas from the film, one Twitter user said, "Yeh kya hain sir? Kam se kam poster mein to aap original daalte, isko bhi animated banadiya. 2023 disaster pakka (sic)." Another wrote, "I feel bad guys. Terrible. Even Prabhas face is edited (sic)."

Check out more reactions to the new poster of Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is gearing up for worldwide release on January 12. The movie co-stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Adipurush is made at an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore and will release in multiple languages.

