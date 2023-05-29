Dhanush in Captain Miller avatar at Mumbai airport. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhanush's Captain Miller look at Mumbai airport

Dhanush is one of the most adept actors in India. He has done stellar work in the South Indian film industry and some notable projects in Bollywood as well. The four-time National Award-winning actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Captain Miller and was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a rugged look avatar. Fans have gone gaga seeing his new look.

Dhanush was sporting a beard and long-hair identical to the recently released poster where he was seen in a man-bun. The actor donned a simple pink sweatshirt and a pair of sunglasses.

The Arun Mathsewaran directorial, Captain Miller is set to be a period drama revolving around the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 1940s. The film will also feature Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedithaa Sathish, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles. Captain Miller is slated to release this year.

Other than Captain Miller, Dhanush also has a directorial venture tentatively titled D50, which will also have the lead role. As the preparation for D50 is too going on, speculations are that the actor is said to have reached Mumbai to rope in a Bollywood actor for the upcoming project. D50 is made on a budget of RS 100 crores and it’s going to be the actor’s high-budget film. Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah are said to be playing important roles as Dhanush’s brother. The detail about the female lead is yet to be revealed. D50 will be completed in three or four months and the film is set in a North Madras backdrop.

He will also be returning as Avik San (Lone Wolf) in the sequel of the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man.

Dhanush was last seen in Vaathi, which collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film was all about a man’s struggle to change the educational system in the 1990s. The actor played the role of the professor.

