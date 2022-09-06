Cobra Box Office Collection: Is it a FLOP for Chiyaan Vikram's film?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Cobra Box Office Collection

Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram's film is a total box office failure. After a rocky start, Cobra has been in free fall at the box office. Given the sharp fall in earnings, the film is somehow termed as a 'Flop.' Helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. On Day 6, the action-thriller Tamil film hardly added any money to its overall collection.

Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, Cobra was released in the theatres on August 31. On Day 6, the film reportedly added Rs 4 crore, taking its total earnings to Rs 35 crore, a disappointing figure. As per industry tracking website Sacnik, 'Cobra earned Rs 4.70 Cr India net on its fifth day for all languages.' A day after the film was released, the makers trimmed down the film by 20 minutes taking into account the audience feedback.

Even in Tamil Nadu, Vikram starrer hasn’t done well at all. On Monday afternoon, industry trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that the film has done a business of just Rs 4.14 cr in Tamil Nadu, taking its total gross in the state to Rs 21.76 crore. "Film is on course to be washed out today," he wrote.

Cobra is an action thriller flick directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. It has Vikram playing a genius who is extremely good with numbers. He is someone who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. The actor plays the titular character of Cobra in the Tamil film and his real name is 'Mathie', a maths teacher. ALSO READ: Cobra Box Office Collection: Chiyaan Vikram's film has no momentum at the ticket window

Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra.

Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different looks in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician. The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the 'Cobra'. ALSO READ: 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa': R Madhavan features in groovy song after 11 years of gap

The film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The film has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by A R Rahman.

