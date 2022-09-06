'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa': R Madhavan features in groovy song after 11 years of gap

Follow us on Image Source : IANS R Madhavan

R Madhavan's Dhokha-Round D Corner recently released its groovy retro track 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa' starring him along with Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Darshan Kumaar. It’s fascinating to see that the talented actor featured in a groovy dance track after a long gap of 11 years! He last appeared in the song Saddi Galli from Tanu Weds Manu in 2011; since that time, we haven’t seen him in such a number until the recently released abovementioned song. He starred in the remake of 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance'.

His impeccable look in the song has women floored and we would absolutely love to see him more in such tracks! Speaking about the same, Madhavan said: "It's been a while since I worked on such a song that makes you want to dance. 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja' was extremely fun to shoot and to recreate an iconic song is a great a pleasure and honour. I am not much of a dancer myself but this song will definitely make you groove with its classic retro vibe."

‘Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa’ is a remake of the legendary song Zooby Zooby and the vibrant track is already climbing the charts. The song has been touted as the disco anthem of the year, all thanks to the legendary Bappi Lahiri’s iconic tune and visuals of a retro vibe.

R. Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space with Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in the film, which is slated to release on September 23. Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns to showcase a grey shade of each character. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Gulati is known for helming films such as 'The Big Bull' and 'Prince'. He also has 'Visfot' starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh lined up for release.

