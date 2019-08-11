Image Source : INSTAGRAM Marathi TV actress kills daughter and commits suicide herself due to financial crises

Pradanya Parkar who is a Marathi Television industry actor has been found dead with a suicide note by her side. Being 40-years-old, she committed suicide after killing her 17 years old daughter by strangling her. Thane Police said that she strangled her daughter Shruti who was 17 years old and later hanged herself in Kalwa area. The suicide note reportedly was written by Pradnya Parkar confessed that she was in deep stress and killed her daughter. She was then going to kill her own self.

According to the preliminary reports, Pradanya Parkar, a Marathi television actress killed her own daughter and later committed suicide as she was not getting enough work and her husband too had issues in the business. According to the Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagde, the incident took place between 8 A.M to 9 A.M in the morning while her husband had gone to the gym. He found the two dead bodies while he returned home.

The reports of Mumbai Mirror quoted the statement of the Police, “We think a financial crisis led to the murder-suicide, but a probe is underway. She said no one else should be blamed for this.”

