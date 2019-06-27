Image Source : INSTAGRAM KGF actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit announce second pregnancy with hilarious video

Popular Kannada actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit recently announced the name of their baby girl to the world. A grand naming ceremony was organized in which the 6-months-old baby was named as Ayra Yash. Yet again. The actor has announced the good news of their second pregnancy to his fans through an adorable video he posted on social media.

In the video posted by him on his Instagram account, the actor’s daughter can be seen striking cute poses infront of the camera with Salman Khan’s song ‘Swag Se Swagat.’ The video has text that read, "Hi everyone, Arya here, you guys won't believe what I just heard. They said my dad has speed, but this? Wait a min! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy! I am too, my parents are due for baby number two. Hold on.. does that mean I have to share my toys? That's ok..Swag se karenge uska swagat! - Arya Yash"

Previously, Yash shared a video from the naming ceremony of their daughter where he can be seen performing the rituals with his wife. Check it out here:

Talking about the power couple, they got married in the year 2016 after dating for about six years after meeting on the sets of television serial Nandagokul. They made their debut in the film industry together through Moggina Manasu which released in the year 2008. In December last year, they welcomed their daughter.

Talking about work front, Yash’s film KGF showed his rise as a Mumbai gangster and Kolar Gold Fields. He is preparing for the next installment KGF: Chapter 2 which will focus on his downfall. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.