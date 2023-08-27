Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 best web series on OTT for siblings to bond over

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 best web series on OTT for siblings to bond over

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most-awaited festivals celebrated in India. This year, the festival falls on August 30 or 31. The day highlights the bond of a brother and sister. However, Raksha Bandhan is not confined to a brother and sister bond and even sisters tie rakhi to each other now. From fighting over petty things to having each other's back, this relationship might be messy but most times it's fun.

As Raksha Bandhan 2023 is just around the corner, take a look at 5 best web series on OTT that celebrate siblings' bond.

Tripling

This TVF show is one of the most-watched Hindi language web series. Starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar, Tripling follows the story of three siblings who reunite to deal with their personal turmoil. The series has three seasons and is available on Zee5.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Hands down! F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is everyone's favourite. The show first premiered in 1994 and has captivated generations and will continue to do so. Starring Courtney Cox as Monica, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matt Le Blanc as Joey, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, and Mathew Perry as Chandler, the show successfully ran for 10 years. It follows the lifelong friendship of six friends who stand for each other in every situation. The sibling bond between Monica and Ross is the most cherished one.

Schitt's Creek

Starring Annie Murphy and Alexis Rose and Dan Levy as David Rose, this Netflix comedy show is popular for its representation of LGBTQIA+ characters and the beautiful relationship between brother-sister Alexis and David. The show ran for six years and also stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Crashh

Written by Nikita Dhond and Aparna Nadig, Crashh is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It stars Zain Imam, Aditi Sharma, Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen, and Kunj Anand in key roles. The series traces the life of a couple who gets killed in a car crash and their four kids end up in an orphanage.

Modern Family

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar, Modern Family explores three modern-day families from California and their relationships among each other and their kids. The comedy show stars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofia Vergara in titular roles.

