OTT shows with their IMDb ratings that you must watch: Panchayat, Aasharam to Gullak

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT shows with their IMDb ratings that you must watch

OTT shows with their IMDb ratings: Searching for some great content to quench your thirst for daily soap operas? The golden era of OTT is here to calm your hectic nerves after watching these top web series in Hindi on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot and others. This is the time when content is king and every day new shows are uploaded. All you need to do is grab your favourite flavoured popcorn and get ready to plunge in.

We're here with some of the best Indian web series to watch on various OTT streaming platforms and that won the audience's hearts!

1. The Great Indian Murder

A thriller crime drama in which a wicked industrialist named Vickey Rai gets murdered at a party. The prime suspects are both invited and uninvited guests. The series stars Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chaddha in prominent roles, among others.

Watch on- Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating- 7.9/10

2. Aspirants, TVF

The Aspirants' story revolves around the journey of three UPSC aspirants. The series depicts their camaraderie and the challenges that pave their way as they march towards becoming successful.

Watch on- YouTube

IMDb Rating- 9.7/10

3. Tabbar

Starring Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and more in important roles, the must-watch story centres around a retired police officer's journey who combs deep to protect his family from one tragedy's consequences.

Watch on- SonyLiv

IMDb Rating- 8.3/10

4. Rocket Boys

One of the top web series of watch, Rocket boys narrates the story of two exceptional men, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who scripted history while crafting a glorious future for India. This gripping story shows that science is neither boring nor has to be taken damn seriously. The dramatic storyline revolves around Sarabhai and Bhabha's culture and is genuine to its timeline.

Watch on- SonyLiv

IMDb Rating- 8.9/10

5. Panchayat

Panchayat is hilarious and one of the best web series to watch. The story highlights the journey of an engineering graduate, Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar). A comical journey kicks in when he's unable to find better jobs and goes to a remote village in U.P. to join as the secretary of a Panchayat office. A powerful script and fine acting make this series a worthwhile watch, starring Neena Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.

Watch on- Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating- 8.9/10

6. Gullak

Gullak is an engaging yet persuasive tale surrounding the Mishra family. Gullak is one of the best Indian web series to watch that showcases the story of middle-class dreams, leaving you both teary-eyed and laughing. Do watch this well-scripted series starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, and more in leading roles.

Watch on- SonyLiv

IMDb Rating- 9.1/10

7. Jugaadistaan

Jugaadistaan is a college-life story starring Sumeet Vyas and Arjun Mathur in key roles, among others, that focuses on the rough side of campus life, love, emotions, and politics. It's a must watch if you want to experience the real grit of life where saving every penny counts.

Watch on- Lionsgate Play

IMDb Rating -9.3/10

8. Mai

Mai centres around accidentally killing a middle-aged woman mafia leader who's ignorantly sailed into the underworld, where her sect gradually acquires renown. Another masterpiece starring Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, and more.

Watch on- Netflix

IMDb Rating -7.9/10

9. Aasharam

Aasharam is a crime-thriller drama that revolves around the unfolding of the true intentions and ruthlessness of Nirala Baba and how cops find dead bodies and skeletons on Ashram's property. This OTT series stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy, and others in prominent roles.

Watch on- MX Player

IMDb Rating -8.5/10

10. Jholachhap

Jholachaap is a serious web series that revolves around the anecdote of a newly posted doctor in remote villages. The story showcases her struggles, particularly with the defrauders plotting to kick her out by hook or by crook of the village.

Watch on- Voot

IMDb Rating- 9.1/10

DON'T MISS

BTS Yet To Come Concert: Kpop band to hold 'free in-person' show for '2030 Busan World Expo' bid support

TXT's Hueningkai to BlackPink's Lisa, K-pop idols that are not Korean

Farhan Akhtar's daughter Shakya is a bombshell. Check out her sizzling photos

Latest Web Series News