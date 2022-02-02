Nimrat Kaur joins the cast of Hollywood series Foundation in season 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIMRATOFFICIAL Nimrat Kaur joins the cast of Hollywood sci-fi series Foundation in season 2

"The Lunchbox" star Nirmat Kaur is among the actors who have joined the second season of Apple Original series "Foundation". The show, an epic saga from storyteller David S Goyer, will feature Kaur and nine others alongside Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the new season.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Harris and Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton.

Kaur, whose other credits include Hindi film "Airlift", American shows "Homeland" and "Wayward Pines", will play a character named 'Yanna Seldon’ in the series. Isabella Laughland features as ‘Brother Constant', Kulvinder Ghir as ‘Poly Verisof’, Sandra Yi Sencindiver as ‘Enjoiner Rue’, Ella-Rae Smith as ‘Queen Sareth’, Dimitri Leonidas as ‘Hober Mallow’, Ben Daniels as 'Bel Roise’, Holt McCallany as ‘Warden Jaegger Fount’, Mikael Persbrandt as 'The Warlord of Kalgan’ and Rachel House as ‘Tellem Bond’ in the series.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.