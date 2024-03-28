'What is the need for...', Orry slams influencer for defaming him after he avoided shaking hands

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Orry

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has been the talk of the town for the netizens recently as he is often seen hanging out with A-lister Bollywood stars, attending parties and events, and posing for paps with them. His signature pose with celebrities is loved by everyone. Recently, an influencer Ruchika Lohiya shared a reel on her Instagram profile in which she described how embarrassed she felt when she went to shake hands with Orry.

The influencer shared the clip and wrote in the caption, "Behind the scenes, have more emotions than usual ! This video was not created to reflect what went wrong but to highlight what went right at the end, in the end, we will encounter right people always....my embarrassing moments create a #storytime wherever I go". As the reel further proceeded, she said how she wanted to meet Orry and shake hands with him, but in return, he did a fist bump.

In response to the reel, Orry wrote, "Babe, I do not know you, you ain’t my homie, I do not know what germs and shit your hand carries, I am always happy to meet fans and friends, when the time permits, shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greeted you, don't expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but event that’s not enough ??? He further added, And if you were truly embarrassed what is the need for this clout-chasing video ??? Sly and shameless."

Netizens in turn who bashed Orry being rude, he replied back and gave his honest opinion. He replied to one user, "stranger = no shake". Few even supported Orry, and one user wrote, "completely agree , it's not even about germs or something , it's about the mood and vibe of that place too , Gurl you got that fist bump , MORE THAN ENOUGH."

For the unversed, Orry was born in Mumbai on August 2 and is the son of businessman Suraj K Awatramani and Shahnaz Awatramani. Awatramanis is a rich family, and they are involved in liquor, hotel, and real estate business. He studied in the US along with the children of many Bollywood celebrities and powerful personalities.

Also Read: Amar Singh Chamkila: 'The day I have...', Parineeti Chopra waited for 9 years to work with Imtiaz Ali

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra gives befitting reply to her pregnancy rumours on Instagram