Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoy bike ride in style. See leaked photos

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday shoot for their upcoming film

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for his untitled Bollywood debut. Ever since this has been announced, Arjun Reddy fans have been jumping out of joy. Recently, Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay. This only added to the eagerness among fans. Undoubtedly it will be a jodi worth-waiting for. And, the latest leaked pictures from the sets have only made our wait harder.

The pan-India film is being produced by Karan Johar is being directed by Puri Jagannadh

In the leaked photos, Ananya can be seen in an all-black look. A top paired with matching short skirt and ankle-length boots. Meanwhile, Vijay is in a grey shirt, green trousers and a woolen cap. In one of the photos, she can be seen sitting on the bike’s fuel tank, facing Vijay. Another picture shows Ananya riding pillion with her arms wrapped around Vijay.

Earlier, announcing her association with the project, Ananya wrote, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda.” She also shared a couple of photos from the script-reading session with the director and Vijay.

On a related note, Janhvi Kapoor was also in talks for the lead female role. The actress has earlier confessed on national television of having a huge crush on Arjun Reddy star.

Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Vijay's last film was opposite Rashmika Mandanna, titled Dear Comrade.