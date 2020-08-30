Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik to be questioned by CBI again on Monday

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was questioned by the CBI for the last three days over the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has been summoned by the agency again on Monday. Her brother Showik Chakraborty will also be grilled by the CBI tomorrow. The Jalebi actress was questioned for around eight hours on Sunday at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI has set up base. She had been interrogated for around 7 hours on Saturday and around 10 hours on Friday.

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), which took over the case following an order from the Supreme Court, questioned Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik about their Europe trip with questions that included:

Why was Sushant scared to see a painting in their hotel?

Why did Showik often go on tours with Rhea and Sushant?

Which doctor was treating Sushant and since when do you know the doctor?

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house. Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

