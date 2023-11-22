Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 crosses Rs 400 cr mark in 10 days despite Diwali and World Cup impact

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Tiger 3

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, remains unstoppable even after 10 days of its release. With each day the film is creating new milestone at the box office not only in India but also globally. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has not crossed the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The makers of the film, (Yash Raj Films (YRF)), took to its social media accounts to inform the fans about the latest achievement and wrote, ''#Tiger3 continues to win hearts all over.''

The female lead Katrina also reshared the post shared by YRF. These figures were expected to be higher as the film's collection was vastly impacted by the Diwali day release and Team India's matches at the ICC World Cup. Now, that both the events are over, the numbers are anticipated to pick up and trade analysts are predicting that Tiger 3 will soon enter the coveted Rs 500 crore club soon.

Tiger 3 box office report

The film opened to Rs 43 crore on November 12, Diwali Day, and became the highest opener for Salman Khan. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the second day of its theatrical release. Tiger 3's nett collection in India currently stands at Rs 238.35 crore.

The collections for its dubbed versions, Tamil and Telugu, after 10 days stand at Rs 6.45 crore.

About the film

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays antagonist in the film. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The action thriller is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

