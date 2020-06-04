Rohit Roy trolled for his coronavirus post on Rajinikanth

Image Source : ROHIT ROY/ INSTAGRAM Rohit Roy trolled for his post on Rajinikanth.

Actor Rohit Roy was mercilessly trolled for sharing a joke on superstar Rajinikanth. He took to Instagram to share a coronavirus post on Thalaiva saying, "Rajinikant tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine." He captioned it: "Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe.

However, this didn't go down well with many of the southern superstar's fans, who started trolling Rohit. Responding to the negative comments, Rohit asked Instagram users to "chill" and said, "A joke is a joke".

"Guys chill ... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don't think it's in bad taste.. it's a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me," the actor wrote.

On a related note, Rohit Roy is all set to launch his clothing line aimed at the age group between 18-35 years. The collection has some of his quirky dialogues like “Ay Ganpat Chal Daaru La” from the film Shootout at Lokhandwala and “Touching Feeling re” from Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. The actor made the announcement on his social media account. "Here it is then !!! Super excited to launch my line of clothing #rohitroyforstyched starting with some cool and quirky t shirts!! Will go LIVE tmrw!! Need all your love and blessings!," he captioned the post.

