Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer to be added with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is hogging headlines for all the right reasons. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film managed to create a massive buzz among cinema buffs prior to its release. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the makers released the trailer on July 4. The highly-anticipated film has now been attached to the trailer of Tom Cruise's upcoming film Mission Impossible 7.

According to media reports, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer's print will be attached to the most-waited film of Tom Cruise in India. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will hit the silver screen on July 12 in the country.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is receiving rave reviews from the audience already. The film promises an entertainer will a hint of love, family drama, and heartbreak. While Alia Bhatt will portray the role of Rani Chatterjee, Ranveer Singh will be seen as Rocky Randhawa. The romantic drama marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after seven years and also marks the second collaboration of Alia and Ranveer after Gully Boy.

Before the trailer release, the makers dropped its first romantic ballad, Tum Kya Mile. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song won the hearts of cinema buffs who are rooting for the film.

Before the song's release. Karan Johar shared a heartfelt note and revealed that Alia Bhatt shot the song straight after giving birth to her baby girl Raha. In a long note, Karan wrote, "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for an ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan."

