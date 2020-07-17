Rekha refuses to undergo COVID-19 test without symptoms

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REAL_REKHA_ACTRESS Rekha informed the BMC that she didn't come in contact with the infected security guard.

Veteran actress Rekha through his manager Farzana has conveyed to the BMC that she won't undergo the COVID-19 test until she shows any symptoms. Rekha has not stepped out of her bungalow for the last four months. Neither she has met anyone nor has allowed anyone to enter the bungalow. She is not even talking to anyone. In case she wants to send a message, she is doing it through her manager. Rekha informed the BMC that she didn't come in contact with the security guard, who has tested positive.

Rekha's neighbours filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her mother Honey Irani underwent the COVID-19 test and have been tested negative. Farhan Akhtar's test reports are yet to come.

Rekha's Mumbai bungalow was sealed and declared as a containment zone by the BMC after her security guard tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus cases are on surge in Maharashtra. Last month, the domestic staff of Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor were tested COVID-19 positive.

Rekha's Bandra bungalow Sea Springs has two security guards, one of whom has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is being treated at a facility in BKC.

The BMC has put a notice on the gate of the bungalow and sanitised the whole premises.

Last month, seven of Amir Khan's domestic staff members, including two of his bodyguards and a cook, tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had revealed that the rest of the staff members and all of his family members were tested negative for COVID-19.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's domestic help had also tested positive for the deadly virus. In a statement released by the filmmaker, he assured that everyone else in the house was safe.

The lockdown imposed in the wake of pandemic completely shut down the film and TV industry for three months. Now, the entertainment industry is gradually getting back on sets with all the necessary precautions to contain the spread

