Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film set in Mumbai catches fire, dense smoke seen in viral video

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Mumbai film set gutted in fire

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film set in Mumbai caught fire on Friday. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and dousing operation was underway. As per the reports, the set where the fire broke out was Ranbir and Shraddha's upcoming film by director Luv Ranjan. In viral videos and pictures shared on social media, dense smoke clouds were seen swirling up in the air. It has been reported that the set was constructed to shoot a song sequence for the yet untitled movie. Unfortunately, the set has been burned to ashes.

Mumbai set on fire: Details

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the site from afar. At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official. The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer shooting in the area

As per a report in ETimes, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol was shooting in an adjacent set where the fire broke out on Friday. Rajveer was in the middle of a scene for his debut film, backed by Rajshri Productions. The Rajshri film's shooting has been stopped and the cast and crew have been sent home. However, the fire on Luv's film set spread rather quickly and caused damage to the Rajshri set too. Rajveer is reported to be safe.

(With PTI inputs)

