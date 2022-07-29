Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting first child after six years of marriage? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have been happily married for six years now. The couple tied the knot in April 2016 and earlier this year celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary. Now, Bipasha and Karan are all set to expand their family. They are expecting their first child together and will be making an official announcement soon and sharing the happy moment with their fans.

Bipasha Basu all set to become a mother

Raaz actress Bipasha Basu is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. As per a report in Pinkvilla, she is going to welcome her baby with Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha and Karan are yet to make an official announcement in this regard on social media but a source close to the couple shared that they are very happy for this next phase of their relationship. It has been six years since their marriage and as per the media report, the good news about the baby is on the cards for them.

Bipasha on facing 'baby' questions from family and media

Bipasha earlier opened up on facing questions about starting a family with Karan from their families and the media. She had told Pinkivlla in an interview earlier this year that she understood that people want her to be happy and thus question her about having a baby. "I just believe, you know, people are wishing me well. They want us to have a family. So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously. It’s not such a…it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine. In a way, you have to take always the positive out of whatever’s being said," she had said.

Bipasha and Karan celebrate six years anniversary

Bipasha and Karan completed six years of marriage in April earlier this year. Bipasha shared a throwback video from her wedding day and wrote, "Thank you @iamksgofficial ,for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever (sic)."

Bipasha and Karan met in 2014 on the shoot of their maiden film together Alone, directed by Bhushan Patel. They also appeared on the Valentine's Day episode of The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this year. In March, when Bipasha stepped out in public wearing a loosely fitted summer dress, rumours had spread that she was pregnant. However, the speculation died down with time.

