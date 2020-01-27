Raj Thackeray's MNS opposes Padma Shri to Pakistan born Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami will be awarded this year's Padam Shri by the Indian Government

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday objected to the Centre bestowing the Padma Shri on singer-musician Adnan Sami, claiming he was not an "original Indian citizen". Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state like Maharashtra.

Sami was granted Indian citizenship with effect from January 1, 2016, after his Pakistani passport expired on May 26, 2015, and was not renewed there. Sami, born in Lahore in Pakistan, first arrived in India on a one-year visitor's visa on March 13, 2001. He was granted Indian citizenship after he requested the Centre to legalise his status on humanitarian grounds.

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

‘Bohot Shukriya’!!🙏#PadmaAwards — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

In a tweet, late Saturday evening, Amey Khopkar, president of the MNS's cinema wing, said, "Sami is not an original Indian citizen. MNS is of the view that he should not be given any award. We condemn the decision to honour him with Padma Shri and demand the decision be withdrawn."

मूळ भारतीय नागरिक नसलेल्या अदनान सामीला भारत सरकारने कोणताही पुरस्कार देऊ नये,हे मनसे च ठाम मत आहे. त्यामुळे त्याला बहाल केलेल्या पद्मश्री पुरस्काराचा मनसेकडून तीव्र शब्दात निषेध. अदनान सामीला जाहीर झालेला पद्म पुरस्कार त्वरित रद्द करण्यात यावा ही मनसेची मागणी आहे. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) January 25, 2020

Incidentally, during a party convention in Goregaon in the metropolis on January 23, Thackeray had dropped hints that he was planning to take up the cause of Hindutva to expand MNS' base after a series of electoral setbacks since 2014.