Mia Khalifa in TROUBLE after her tweet supporting Palestine in Israel-Hamas war goes viral

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa landed herself in trouble following her tweet in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel and Hamas conflict. The actor faced massive flak for her post on social media, including Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro, who scrapped his business deal with her.

Taking to social media, Mia Khalifa shared several posts, including one that read, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time. Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontally?”

Reacted to the post, the radio host Todd Shapiro said, “This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you."

Later, she issued a clarification and said, "I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing the spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that's what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day".

At least 1,600 people have lost their lives after Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel on Saturday. Issuing a stern warning, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it."

