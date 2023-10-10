Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
  Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Iran, Hezbollah had no role in Israel incursion, but will help if needed, says Hamas
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: The war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides with more than 680 people killed in Hamas. In a video message, Netanyahu said, "Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered."

Ajeet Kumar Updated on: October 10, 2023 8:51 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a staunch warning to the Hamas militants, said 'Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. The video message from the war-torn Prime Minister came as the death toll rose to 1,600 in the three days of the brutal war. 'Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it," he said in a video message on Monday night.

The war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides on Monday. Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there. Thousands have been wounded on both sides. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities directed residents to leave dozens of towns near the Gaza Strip.

This is a LIVE BLOG. Check below for the latest updates related to the Israel-Palestine war. 

 

Israel-Hamas war LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Two Palestinian journalists killed in airstrike in Gaza City

    An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed two Palestinian journalists early Tuesday, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Wafa identified the journalists as editor Saeed Al-Taweel and photographer Mohammed Sobih. The airstrike occurred close to an area housing several media offices. Three Palestinian journalists reportedly were shot and killed while reporting in Gaza on Saturday. 

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    At least 11 US citizens have been killed: Biden

    At least 11 American citizens have been confirmed dead in the surprise Hamas attacks, US President Joe Biden said Wednesday. Biden also said the US government believes it is “likely” that Americans are among those currently being held hostage by Hamas militants, while other U.S. citizens are still unaccounted for after the deadly assault.

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Number of those displaced in Gaza surpasses 1,87,000: UN

    As retaliatory Israeli airstrikes continue, more than 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, according to a report from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory. The report says airstrikes have razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330 in the territory of 2.3 million people.

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel's deputy commander killed in clashes on border with Lebanon

    Israel’s military said early Tuesday that a deputy Israeli commander was killed in clashes on the northern border with Lebanon. The military identified the deputy commander as Alim Abdallah but did not specify the exact circumstances of his death.

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    The picture and the situation in Israel is a dire one: IDF

    As Hamas is raging war against Israeli civilians, the former spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, said, "The picture and the situation in Israel is a dire one."

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    IDF shares data of casualties in last 67 hours of war

     

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Senior Hamas official says Iran, Hezbollah had no role in Israel incursion, but will help if needed

    A senior Hamas official on Monday said only a small number of top commanders inside Gaza knew about the wide-ranging incursion launched into Israel, but that allies like Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah “will join the battle if Gaza is subjected to a war of annihilation.”

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Latest casualty figures

    The war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides on Monday. Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    'We will exact a price that will be remembered by Hamas and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come: Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says "that Israel has “only started” a fierce offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented Hamas attack.
    Netanyahu delivered the pronouncement in a nationally televised address as Israel pressed ahead with a third day of heavy airstrikes in Gaza. "Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come," he said.

     

