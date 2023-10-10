Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Iran, Hezbollah had no role in Israel incursion, but will help if needed, says Hamas

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel-Hamas War LIVE: What we know about Hamas’ surprise attack — and Israel’s response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a staunch warning to the Hamas militants, said 'Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. The video message from the war-torn Prime Minister came as the death toll rose to 1,600 in the three days of the brutal war. 'Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it," he said in a video message on Monday night.

The war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides on Monday. Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there. Thousands have been wounded on both sides. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities directed residents to leave dozens of towns near the Gaza Strip.

This is a LIVE BLOG. Check below for the latest updates related to the Israel-Palestine war.

