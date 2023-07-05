Malayalam actress Arthana Binu accuses dad Vijaykumar of trespassing property & threatening her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arthana Binu files against her father Vijayakumar

Malayalam actress Arthana Binu shared a video of her father and actor Vijaykumar breaking into their house. He allegedly has been creating chaos in their family despite being divorced from her mother.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her father Vijaykumar barging into their house and revealing details of the turmoil. However, Arthana revealed that apart from trespassing on the property, her father has also threatened her family. She also filed a police complaint, but no response from their side. This is not the first time; she has filed a police complaint. Despite several protests, Vijaykumar still continues to threaten her.

Along with a video, she wrote a long note, “Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked, he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when he heard me threatening my sister and grandmother to kill them. He also threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent if I don’t obey. If I don’t obey, he also said that if I wish to act, I should act in the movies which he says. He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for a living. He also bad-mouthed the team of my upcoming Malayalam movie for which I have just completed filming. All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which I and my mom have filed against trespassing, intruding, and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution.”

Arthana’s father has always disliked her daughter doing films and has even filed a case against her to stop her from acting.

For the unversed, Arthana Binu made her debut in the 2016 film Seethamma Andalau Ramayya Sitralu. She also worked in films like Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 and Semma among others.

Latest Entertainment News