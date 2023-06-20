Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CEZANNE KHAN Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Cezanne Khan's alleged wife accuses him of domestic violence; actor reacts

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Cezanne Khan aka Anurag Basu has been accused of domestic violence by his alleged wife Aisha Pirani. In an interview with ETimes, Aisha claimed that the actor cheated on her and used her for the US Green Card.

Aisha alleged that she filed an FIR against Cezanne Khan on June 7 and also demanded Rs. 8 lakh compensation for 'torturing' her. She further claimed that the actor was 'always very abusive' and lock her in a room often. Aisha also said she is still married to the actor as per Muslim law. “I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him. I want to get married and legally I want ‘khulanama’ as per Muslim law," she told ETimes.

The alleged wife continued to slap the actor with allegations and claimed that he and his girlfriend would send her 'dirty voice notes' and 'tortured' her. It should be noted that Cezanne Khan has been together with his girlfriend Afsheen for more than three years now.

Accusing the actor of domestic violence, Aisha claimed that her kids are witnesses. Speaking to ETimes, she said, "Yes, my kids are my witness. He would lock me inside my room and in my house and he would flirt with other girls on Skype. He is a Casanova I believe. He used to tell me, 'I am married to you, I haven't given you my life'. This used to be his dialogue. He would always be very abusive. If I would forget to get fruits, he likes to eat fruits at night, he would use such crass words, I can't even say."

Cezanne Khan denies domestic violence allegations

A report in News18 said Cezanne Khan denied the allegations and called Aisha 'obsessed'. He said, “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed. Nothing like that happened."

Latest Entertainment News