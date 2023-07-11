K-Pop girl group Aespa creates history in Billboard 200; charts 2 albums in Top 10

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group Aespa creates history in Billboard 200

Aespa has just scored their second consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200!

Although Vespa’s My World was originally released in Korea and on digital platforms on May 8, the mini album had a delayed CD release in the United States, meaning that My World was only physically released on June 30. As a result, the mini album’s debut on the U.S. chart comes nearly two months after its initial release. Billboard announced that Aespa’s "MY WORLD" had debuted at No. 9 on its Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States).

Aespa has now become the fastest K-pop artist to land two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, having achieved the feat less than three years after their debut and only the third overall, following TWICE and BLACKPINK.

Before MY WORLD, Aespa first entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with their 2022 album Girls, which debuted at No.3 on the chart last year.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), "MY WORLD" earned a total of 40,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on July 6. The album’s total score consisted of 39,000 traditional album sales and 1,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 1.33 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

For the unversed, Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningnig. They popularised the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-Pop. Aespa made their debut in November 2020 with the single Black Mamba. The song’s music video achieved the highest number of views for a K-pop group’s debut in 24 hours.

